National tsunami drill deferred

Update: 11:53AM THE National Tsunami Drill that was scheduled by the Government to take place this month has been deferred to allow major responding agencies to complete preparation and conduct necessary awareness.
The drill was initiated to minimise
disaster risks and the potential threats of tsunamis where the National Tsunami
Drill will test warning systems, communication systems, and evacuation plans
for all coastal communities in Fiji.
Permanent secretary for Rural and Maritime
Development, Disaster Management, and Meteorological Services Meleti Bainimarama said although the
drill had been deferred, all families, schools, and communities in tsunami
hazard zones should ensure they have a tsunami evacuation plan and a designated
safe zone.