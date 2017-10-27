National tsunami drill deferred

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:53AM THE National Tsunami Drill that was scheduled by the Government to take place this month has been deferred to allow major responding agencies to complete preparation and conduct necessary awareness.

The drill was initiated to minimise disaster risks and the potential threats of tsunamis where the National Tsunami Drill will test warning systems, communication systems, and evacuation plans for all coastal communities in Fiji.

Permanent secretary for Rural and Maritime Development, Disaster Management, and Meteorological Services Meleti Bainimarama said although the drill had been deferred, all families, schools, and communities in tsunami hazard zones should ensure they have a tsunami evacuation plan and a designated safe zone.