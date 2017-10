/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Local Zhongshan coordinator Dr Zen Lo with Local Government Minister Praveen Kumar and Industry and Trade permanent secretary Shaheen Ali at the conference. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 11:05AM LOCAL Government Minister Parveen Kumar is the chief guest at the 11th Worldwide Zhongshan Association Convention underway at the Sheraton Fiji Resort in Nadi.

More than 500 Zhongshan people from China who now reside in other parts of the world have gathered to celebrate their achievements and contribution to the respective countries they now live in.

Permanent secretary of Industry and Trade Shaheen Ali is also at the conference.