PM was nervous about COP23 Presidency

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says thank you and goodbye to the staff of the iTaukei Affairs department. Picture: LICE MOVONO

Update: 11:01AM NERVOUS was his initial reaction when Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama first heard that Fiji would hold the COP23 presidency.

PM Bainimarama said some of his initial thoughts were, 'why us, who chose us.'

Speaking at a traditional farewell function hosted by the Department of Itaukei Affairs at Nasova this morning, the PM said he was assured of the appointment when he was told that it was because Fiji was vocal on climate change and other environmental issues.

Mr Bainimarama told the civil servants that the main priority of the presidency was the implementation of the Paris Agreement but he said it was also of utmost importance to him that the cry of the Pacific people be heard.

According to the COP23 president, there are three batches of civil servant departures heading to Bonn, Germany beginning with the advance party which already arrived at the venue this week.