PM was nervous about COP23 Presidency

Update: 11:01AM NERVOUS was his initial reaction when Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama first heard that Fiji would hold the COP23 presidency.
PM Bainimarama said some of his initial thoughts were, 'why us, who chose us.'
Speaking at a traditional farewell function hosted by the
Department of Itaukei Affairs at Nasova this morning, the PM said he was assured
of the appointment when he was told that it was because Fiji was vocal on
climate change and other environmental issues.
Mr Bainimarama told the civil servants that the main
priority of the presidency was the implementation of the Paris Agreement but he
said it was also of utmost importance to him that the cry of the Pacific people
be heard.
According to the COP23 president, there are three batches
of civil servant departures heading to Bonn, Germany beginning with the advance
party which already arrived at the venue this week.