France visa section closes in November

Update: 10:59AM REQUESTS to travel from Fiji to France and it's overseas territories will now be processed through Vanuatu and the Philippines.

A French Embassy notice posted on its social media this hour confirmed the missions consular section will close as of November 30th, 2017.

The reduction in size and services of the mission was announced last year and had started to take effect in the middle of the year.

"Visa applications will be transferred to the Embassies of France in Port-Vila (Vanuatu) and Manilla (Philippines)," the embassy notice said.

Visas for Schengen countries will also be affected in the same way.

"Therefore, all persons having to travel within three months to any Schengen country or to any French Overseas Territories (New-Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna) or French Overseas Departments (French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, La R'union), are invited to apply for their visa, at the Embassy of France in Suva (Fiji), before :

- November 24th, 2017 for short-stay visas

- November 15th, 2017 for long-stay visas."