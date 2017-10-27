Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

France visa section closes in November

LICE MOVONO
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 10:59AM REQUESTS to travel from Fiji to France and it's overseas territories will now be processed through Vanuatu and the Philippines.

A French Embassy notice posted on its social media this hour confirmed the missions consular section will close as of November 30th, 2017.

The reduction in size and services of the mission was announced last year and had started to take effect in the middle of the year.

"Visa applications will be transferred to the Embassies of France in Port-Vila (Vanuatu) and Manilla (Philippines)," the embassy notice said.

Visas for Schengen countries will also be affected in the same way.

"Therefore, all persons having to travel within three months to any Schengen country or to any French Overseas Territories (New-Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna) or French Overseas Departments (French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, La R'union), are invited to apply for their visa, at the Embassy of France in Suva (Fiji), before :

- November 24th, 2017 for short-stay visas

- November 15th, 2017 for long-stay visas."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)