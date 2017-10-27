FRA maps plan, goals

/ Front page / News

FIJI Roads Authority chief executive officer Jonathan Moore says FRA's goal is to produce a coherent and efficient road system in the country in the coming years.

Mr Moore said there were issues regarding the road network around the country which proved a challenge for the FRA.

"It is not just the ride ability of the road, but also about the entire transportation planning. Transportation is different from transport. Transportation is moving people around en masse. We have to work out how to move people around en masse, particularly in the cities," he said.

"Suva has become massively congested. Cars have doubled over the past few years. We have infrastructure designed 30 to 40 years ago. One of the biggest challenges on the road system is to try to bring infrastructure which was made back then into today's need.

"Currently, we have road systems between buildings.

"In order to make massive changes to the road systems, we have to do things to the buildings as well, which is not always possible. When it is possible, then it is very expensive.

"So what FRA's challenge right now is to do things to the road systems to make it more efficient without having to do massive changes to buildings for places like Suva and Nadi."

Mr Moore said balancing out the needs of the urban and rural areas was quite a tricky proposition in the country.

"It's one of the major focuses we need to look at, making sure that the rural needs aren't reserved by the urban needs," he said.

"Take for example, in the city, FRA decided to carry out maintenance works on a road or route, virtually we still have alternative routes, so we can close a road at one place for urgent maintenance work and route traffic in different ways.

"There would be a little bit of disruption, but people still will be able to travel to their destinations. But if we do this setting in the rural areas, the people living in these areas will be isolated and we here at FRA just can't do that. It's small things like this we need to consider when we are doing the job."