Fiji Time: 6:00 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disabled persons mark special day

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, October 27, 2017

STUDENTS of special schools in the Northern Division joined stakeholders in a march through Savusavu Town for International Day for People with Disabilities on Wednesday.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa and permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta marched with the students.

Mrs Vuniwaqa assured members of the disabled peoples community that her ministry would remain committed to looking after their special needs.

"The bus fare subsidy for persons with disabilities continues," she said.

"In addition, $120,000 has been allocated to promote participation of disabled persons in sporting activities.

"Government has provided funds to the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure that new roads and footpaths are disability-friendly and provide easy access."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the Government had allocated money to renovate government offices to suit the needs of disabled persons.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)