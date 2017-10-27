Disabled persons mark special day

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa joins the march in Savusavu on Wednesday. Picture: SUPPLIED

STUDENTS of special schools in the Northern Division joined stakeholders in a march through Savusavu Town for International Day for People with Disabilities on Wednesday.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa and permanent secretary Dr Josefa Koroivueta marched with the students.

Mrs Vuniwaqa assured members of the disabled peoples community that her ministry would remain committed to looking after their special needs.

"The bus fare subsidy for persons with disabilities continues," she said.

"In addition, $120,000 has been allocated to promote participation of disabled persons in sporting activities.

"Government has provided funds to the Fiji Roads Authority to ensure that new roads and footpaths are disability-friendly and provide easy access."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said the Government had allocated money to renovate government offices to suit the needs of disabled persons.