Need for safety

+ Enlarge this image Participants during the pacific regional workshop on addressing gender based violence in emergencies (GBViE) at the GPH in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: RAMA.

THERE is a need to develop a complaints mechanism during disasters when it comes to gender based violence (GBV) against women and girls in the country.

This was highlighted by Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator Shamima Ali while speaking at the pacific regional workshop on addressing gender based violence in emergencies (GBViE) at the Grand Pacific Hotel (GPH) in Suva on Wednesday.

Ms Ali said there was a code of conduct in place for all workers in emergencies (first responders) that went in during disasters.

"This code of conduct is a Government document but we are also back in the hurricane season and yet we have not developed a complaints mechanism, so that needs to be done with urgency," she said.

"I believe every worker who is there and at every national disaster meeting should have a round-the-table discussion and knowledge about GBV and this should also be part of everyone's agenda.

"The women's work, the burden on them, the issue of safety of women and children — these are things that should be on everyone's agenda and it should be mainstreamed.

"I believe working non-government organisations (NGOs) that are on this site should be resourced in terms of transport and being part of the group of responders that go out."

According to Ms Ali, what FWCC found out post-Tropical Cyclone Winston was that domestic violence had increased.

"When we went out to some of the islands and some of the hard-hit areas, women complained about men being a lot more aggressive and a lot more violent than in normal times," she said.

"This was because the men were supposed to be the provider but they could not find the food or help their families after TC Winston, so all their frustration was all taken out. They felt disempowered when they should be in control.

"We also found that women were left alone by themselves and this was very unsafe. They were scared. We came to know people were not addressing the issue of gender.

"A lot of people went out to help but they were not looking for the kind of things that we are talking about. There were evacuation centres that were not separated, families were staying together and these were the most unsafe for them."

Ms Ali said basically they found out that people in the remote areas were a lot more vulnerable because there was inaccessibility.

"For us the greatest concern were the children standing on the road and flagging down any car that went past them.

"People were actually throwing sweets and things and no one was monitoring the children, what they were getting and what they were doing," she said.