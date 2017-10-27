Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Friday 27 October

'Campuses a state idea'

Kalesi Mele
Friday, October 27, 2017

THE idea of building new campuses in Lautoka and Labasa was that of the Government and not the University of the South Pacific Council, says USP's vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra.

Prof Chandra said the concept, raised by students, had merely been discussed with nothing concrete arising from the discussions so far.

"The students brought up this issue and said that they feel that us putting a hold on the development of a Lautoka campus was creating problems for them," he said.

"This was a decision largely of the Government and not of the council.

"The understanding is that we will take up with the Fiji Government's thinking and be able to build the campuses in Lautoka and Labasa."

Prof Chandra said the USP was placing more effort in decentralising its learning centres across the region to ensure students had access to quality tertiary education in their own countries.








