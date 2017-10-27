FDPF, MIDA to develop reporting guidelines

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Disabled People's Federation (FDPF) will work with the Media Industry Development Authority (MIDA) Fiji in developing a guideline to assist in reporting on persons living with disabilities.

MIDA chairperson Ashwin Raj said they were looking forward to working with the FDPF in devising guidelines for reporters.

"MIDA is very receptive towards working with the disability association in ensuring that the newsrooms have proper guidelines and how to best report on persons living with disabilities in a most inclusive manner and also being sensitive to issues that affect them," he said.

Fiji Association for the Deaf project co-ordinator, Krishneer Sen said they would put together a list of appropriate terminologies to use when referring to different people with disabilities.

"The guideline on how to use that in context to the articles that they are developing and this will be sent to the different media organisations," he said.

Mr Raj said it was important for the language used by the media to be inclusive and not discriminatory.

He said the use of correct terms would make persons living with disabilities feel included.

"To ensure that the language used in the media is inclusive, is sensitive to how discrimination actually works on the ground and therefore using vocabulary that is owned by persons living with disabilities is inclusive is important," he said.