Pacific's main challenge

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, October 27, 2017

RESOURCE constraints remain one of the challenges faced by Pacific Island countries in their efforts to implement International Humanitarian Law.

This was recognised by International Committee for the Red Cross vice-president Christine Beerli who commended Pacific Island States for continuing to work towards the implementation of humanitarian treaties despite these challenges.

"Over the last two days, you have shared with us your specific needs and challenges in this region," she said during the closing of the first Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law discussions in Nadi.

"We have listened, we have heard you. And we recognise the difficulties that you face, especially in terms of resource constraints.

"However, we nevertheless encourage you all to take action where you can, in spite of these challenges. It can be small action, it can be targeted action."

Ms Beerli said small actions such as the establishment of a network of relevant officials who may be involved in the ratification or implementation of an IHL-related measure could be adopted by regional countries.

She said national Red Cross societies could also assist governments in the implementation of the treaties.








