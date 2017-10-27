Fiji among first to sign treaties, says Konrote

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image ICRC vice-president Christine Beerli (left) and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the closing of the first Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law in Nadi. Picture: KALESI MELE

FIJI was among one of the first countries to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons when it was issued in September this year, says President Jioji Konrote.

While addressing delegates at the first Pacific Roundtable on International Humanitarian Law discussions in Nadi early this week, he said the signing was in line with the country's longstanding practice of being an early supporter of treaties aimed to minimise the impact of weapons on humanity.

Mr Konrote said the country also supported other global humanitarian agreements.

"Fiji signed the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention when it opened for signature in 1997 and soon after ratified the Convention in 1998," he said.

"We were among the nations whose ratification brought the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention into force.

"The same can be said of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which Fiji signed earlier in 1993. Fiji also signed the Cluster Munitions Convention when it opened for signature in 2008.

"This Convention was ratified in 2010."

Mr Konrote said Fiji also contributed to the development of global Customary Humanitarian Law and through this participation, a university course on humanitarian law would soon be offered in the country.

"The ICRC has considered Fiji's State practice as part of the Customary International Humanitarian Law study and now Fiji is part of the Customary International Humanitarian Law database, giving our nation greater influence over the development of Customary International Law.

"We also took part in the fourth Commonwealth International Humanitarian Law Conference in 2015.

"These developments have led to Fiji being able to offer our first-ever course on International Humanitarian Law.

"This will be facilitated by Fiji's Deputy Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Brigadier General Aziz Mohammed through the University of Fiji.

"This is aligned to facilitate greater exchange among Pacific government legal advisers to develop an integrated community of International Humanitarian Law experts in Fiji and the Pacific.

"Like the International Committee of the Red Cross, Fiji and the Pacific plan to engage in a constructive role of ensuring that arms and ammunitions do not end up in the hands of those who could use them to violate the International Humanitarian Law," said Mr Konrote.