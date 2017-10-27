Supply not affected

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Labasa market vendor Shiu Kumar at his vegetable stall in Labasa. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

DESPITE the dry weather affecting vegetable farmers in the Northern Division, vegetable supply to market vendors in Labasa has not been affected.

Labasa market vendor Saras Wati said they had no problems at all with their vegetable supply.

"We have more than enough vegetables," she said.

Ms Wati said they still had the same amount of vegetables every day.

"We have no complaints as we still buy the same amount of vegetables, we still sell them at the same price and we are still getting a lot of customers every day," she said.

"The only vegetable not availablein the market right now is cabbage because it's off season while we have other vegetables. I don't know about other vendors but I'm all right."

Ms Wati said baigan (eggplant) were still sold at $1 heap, carrot $1 and $1.50, french bean $1.50, dhania 50 cents and other vegetables prices remained the same.

"The prices of vegetables are still the same because the supply is all right for me," she said.

Another vendor Sashi Lata said they found the supply of vegetables this year consistent compared with last year.

"Around the same time last year, the supply of vegetables was worse. There was shortage of vegetables and we had to pay three times more the normal price," said Ms Lata.

Shiu Kumar, another vendor said there was no shortage of vegetables at his stall.

"I am aware that farmers are affected by the dry season but we have no problems with our supply. We have no complaints at all," he said.