Selfies to be taken to Bonn

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 27, 2017

FIJIANS now have a chance to take a selfie and have them displayed at next month's COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany.

As part of their campaign to expose the 'half-truths and lies behind big-polluting countries', the two representatives of the climate sweet-talks Pacific Island Represent are asking the public to show their solidarity by sharing a selfie.

The selfies will be taken to Bonn by the two reps, Samu Kuridrani and Alisi Nacewa.

"We are tired of hearing leaders say they are working towards a solution for climate change when their acts have the opposite effect. The Pacific COP is an opportunity to give a voice to our people and expose these double standards," Mr Kuridrani said.

"We will take the faces of our people to Bonn to show the world that we in the Pacific are united in our call for meaningful climate action. We will tell world leaders to look us straight in the eye and be real with us about what they're doing to fix this man-made problem."

Ms Nacewa said they would attend the high-level UN climate change meeting as voices of the Pacific demanding for no more sweet talk on the issue of climate change.

"Selfies from our fellow Pacific Islanders, and people around the world, will amplify our voices and show that there is global solidarity for us to hold leaders to their climate promises. We do not want any more empty platitudes," she said.








