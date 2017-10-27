Threat to peace in the Pacific

/ Front page / News

CLIMATE change is the most existential threat to the Pacific, says Attorney-General and Minister Responsible for Climate Change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

While speaking at the closing of the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) discussions in Nadi this week, he said the global phenomenon could lead to regional conflict.

"If we have an island submerging beneath the waters, we have issues like where we measure the EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone) from," he said.

"Where does the 200 economic zone start from and where does it end.

"There are many issues."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the movement of people displaced by climate change could also lead to disputes.

"We have a country in the Pacific that has bought land in Fiji for food security purposes.

"Fiji has actually, through the Honourable Prime Minister, made a commitment that we will take people from submerging islands into Fiji and give them refugee status. "There is a whole heap of legal issues emanating from that.

"What will be their status? What will the status of their country be?"

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said there was need for international humanitarian laws to be taken seriously by countries in the Pacific.

"Some of us have ratified conventions. Some of us have ratified more IHL and conventions than others.

"I think the point of this gathering is to discuss how the Pacific can collaborate with each other and those who are ahead can help others and bring them along with us.

"We can also find out how some countries have domesticated international laws into their own sovereign laws and how we can adopt those too."

The inaugural Pacific Roundtable on IHL was held this week in Nadi where more than 10 countries from the region were present.

Hosted by the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Fijian Government, discussions focused on peacekeeping duties, climate change and nuclear weapons.

ICRC vice-president Christine Beerli said the second roundtable discussions would be held in two years.