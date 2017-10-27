Pacific climate change photos to be on display

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Our generation may not have a home. Because of rising tides that now wash over our islands. Because of higher temperatures that worsen prolonged droughts. Because of cyclones that now travel into and destroy our lands. Our generation may not have a home.

THIRTY-NINE photographs from around the Pacific showcasing the effects of and response to climate change will be showcased at the COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany, next month.

The images are winners of the COP23 Pacific Photo competition.

In a statement released by the COP23 secretariat in Suva yesterday, the secretariat confirmed more than 200 submissions from 10 Pacific Island countries were received throughout the competition.

According to the secretariat, the photos highlighted similar threats that Pacific Island nations faced as a result of climate change, including rising sea levels, extreme weather events and changes to agriculture.

The winners were selected by a panel of judges from the Secretariat and were judged according to their creativity, quality, originality, relevance and overall impact.

Apart from being showcased at the UN high-level climate change meeting, these photos will are also displayed on the COP23 website.

While speaking at the Pre-COP meeting held earlier in Nadi, Prime Minister and incoming COP23 President Voreqe Bainimarama said the winning photographs would be displayed prominently in Bonn, Germany to highlight the impacts of climate change in the Pacific to delegates and attendees from around the world.