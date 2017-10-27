Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RKSOB association joins fight against cancer

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, October 27, 2017

FORMER students of Ratu Kadavulevu School living in Lautoka joined the campaign to raise awareness on breast cancer.

RKSOB Lautoka branch president Inoke Vosailagi said the campaign held a deep personal meaning for his family.

"My daughter, Sera, was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma which is a cancer of the eyes in 2005," he said.

"She was only about two years old and her illness had a huge impact on our family.

"Her diagnosis was the first in Fiji for more than 10 years.

"The removal of both her eyes was the only curative treatment available.

"But her doctor believed that at least one eye could be saved.

"Her treatment was estimated to cost A$40,000.

Of that amount, the Ministry of Health agreed to pay 67.5 per cent of the cost of treatment."

Mr Vosailagi raised the $13,000 needed for his daughter and travelled to Melbourne, Australia, in 2006 to get treatment for Sera.

He said the family received support from generous donors who helped in follow-up care for the now 14-year-old.

"It was a struggle for us to get the care she needed," Mr Vosailagi said.

"I always think about other families who might be going through the same thing.

"We wanted to help organisations that extend the kind of financial or free health care to people in need of medical care.

"Cancer leaves a permanent mark on people's lives.

" I understand the struggles that a family goes through when they have a loved one living with the disease, especially one as deadly as cancer.

"I want people to know that there are people out there who will and can support you."

Mr Vosailagi thanked members of the association for giving cash to the Western Cancer Support Group.

RKSOB members gave $600 to the cancer support group to help other cancer sufferers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)