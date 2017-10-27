RKSOB association joins fight against cancer

/ Front page / News

FORMER students of Ratu Kadavulevu School living in Lautoka joined the campaign to raise awareness on breast cancer.

RKSOB Lautoka branch president Inoke Vosailagi said the campaign held a deep personal meaning for his family.

"My daughter, Sera, was diagnosed with bilateral retinoblastoma which is a cancer of the eyes in 2005," he said.

"She was only about two years old and her illness had a huge impact on our family.

"Her diagnosis was the first in Fiji for more than 10 years.

"The removal of both her eyes was the only curative treatment available.

"But her doctor believed that at least one eye could be saved.

"Her treatment was estimated to cost A$40,000.

Of that amount, the Ministry of Health agreed to pay 67.5 per cent of the cost of treatment."

Mr Vosailagi raised the $13,000 needed for his daughter and travelled to Melbourne, Australia, in 2006 to get treatment for Sera.

He said the family received support from generous donors who helped in follow-up care for the now 14-year-old.

"It was a struggle for us to get the care she needed," Mr Vosailagi said.

"I always think about other families who might be going through the same thing.

"We wanted to help organisations that extend the kind of financial or free health care to people in need of medical care.

"Cancer leaves a permanent mark on people's lives.

" I understand the struggles that a family goes through when they have a loved one living with the disease, especially one as deadly as cancer.

"I want people to know that there are people out there who will and can support you."

Mr Vosailagi thanked members of the association for giving cash to the Western Cancer Support Group.

RKSOB members gave $600 to the cancer support group to help other cancer sufferers.