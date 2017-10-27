Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

Survivor thankful

Aqela Susu
Friday, October 27, 2017

WHEN mother-of-five Asenaca Driso was diagnosed with stage two cervical cancer in January this year, she thought her whole future was shattered.

But little did the 31-year-old know that there was something better planned for her.

Now cleared of the deadly disease, Ms Driso today enjoys the company of her children and husband, something she thought at first she would lose.

"It was so hard when the doctor told me I had cancer. He used to ask me some questions and I used to just shut him up just like that and everything around me," she said.

"I told myself that I needed to face reality and this was the life God had in store for me and I could not do anything about it.

"I was ignorant. I had the symptoms. I made that choice and now I have to live with the consequences."

Through the assistance of family, friends and the Fiji Cancer Society, Ms Driso was able to undergo treatment in India.

"I'm grateful, now I want to become a better person, a better mother, a better wife, daughter and friend," she said.

"I'm rejoicing now that I've been given a second chance to life so I'm doing the best I can to become a better wife.

"And I was aso thankful that on that trip to India for my treatment with my husband, it was a chance for us to rekindle our love for one another and our family and our faith," she said.

Ms Driso was the guest speaker at the Credit Corporation's Pinktober morning tea in Suva yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Electricity Authority held its Pinktober morning tea at its headquarters in Suva yesterday.

FEA chief executive officer Hasmukh Patel said the authority fully supported cancer awareness and the fight against the deadly disease.








