Village road humps

Luke Rawalai
Friday, October 27, 2017

FIJI Road Authority's representative to the Bua Provincial Council meeting Rupeni Oli has clarified the issue of having road humps in villages.

The clarification comes after concerns raised by Dama district rep Vilive Vuniasova that FRA allegedly advised them that road humps would only be installed if an accident happened.

Mr Vuniasova said there was a need for humps along the stretch to discourage speeding by drivers.

Mr Oli told the meeting that he had informed villagers to make their concerns known to the provincial council office which would then refer the request of road humps to the Commissioner Northern's office.

Mr Oli said the Commissioner Northern's office would then refer the motion to the FRA's chief executive officer.








