Rise in cyberbullying

THE Citizens Constitutional Forum (CCF) says it is alarmed at the recent spike in cyberbullying related to a locally recorded video being circulated on social media.

CCF chief executive officer Bulutani Mataitawakilai said the Forum condemned any form of cyberbullying that was equal in effect to violence, taking many forms on the Internet such as social media, web sites, text messages and so forth.

"Fiji and the rest of the developing world have faced these issues across many social media platforms, with the latest emerging after the circulation of a video involving a minor," he said.

"Any form of bullying, be it cyber or traditional is a violation of human rights, in particular the right to live in a safe, respected and secure environment that is free from violence."

Mr Mataitawakilai said young people needed to exercise responsibility when accessing social media platforms, outlining that the right to expression was not a defence of bullying behaviour - cyber or otherwise.

"Cyberbullying degrades an individual by psychologically paralysing his/her spirit.

"It leads to the same emotions and is motivated by the same desire for power, status and control as are other forms of bullying behaviour."

He said international studies had shown that victims of cyberbullying become prisoners of their reputations.

"As an organisation that promotes, protects and respects human rights, we urge a whole community approach to cyberbullying where citizens' discourage bullying behaviour.

"We call on parents, families, school administrators, community leaders, faith-based leaders, young people, policy makers, corporate bodies and Civil Society Organisations to take a strong stand and speak out against cyberbullying in all its forms."