Peacebuilding dialogue

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, October 27, 2017

DIALOGUE Fiji is preparing to host a three-day discussion on ethnic relations in a bid to better understand ethnic, political, religious and ideological issues that continue to cause division in the country.

Executive director Nilesh Lal said the forum, funded by the EU, would deliberate on a number of critical issues impacting ethnic relations.

"Race relations have significantly impacted the development prospects of this country and from a peacebuilding perspective, many issues responsible for the turbulent political past, remain unresolved," he said.

"It is therefore critical that we initiate dialogue on some of these key issues so that greater understanding is developed across ethnic, political, religious and ideological divides."

Mr Lal said Government had taken some decisive steps to address racial discrimination in the country, however, for some of the positive reforms to be sustained into the future, attitudinal and behavioural changes needed to happen.

"CSOs have a big role to play in bringing about these positive social changes.

"It is also critical that we have open dialogue between relevant actors on the issues which continue to polarise Fijian society.

"We will have panel discussions on these issues involving experts, which will be followed by group deliberations on key contentions raised amongst the dialogue participants."

The three-day Dialogue on Ethnic Relations will be held at the Pearl South Pacific Resort from November 9 to 11.








