Prolonged dry spell

Kalesi Mele
Friday, October 27, 2017

BE prepared. This is the message from Commissioner Western Manasa Tagicakibau to people in the division affected by the dry weather spell.

Mr Tagicakibau says rain forecasted for the end of the year will still be below average and a lot more communities in the Western Division are expected to be affected by the long dry spell.

He said they would continue to cart water to the maritime areas which were facing water crisis.

"We have been anticipating this long dry season three months ago," he said.

"We had consulted the Nadi Met office and they gave us the forecast and for the past three months there hasn't been much rain.

"Even if it rains in the next three months, it will still be below average and we are expecting the dry season to further hit the Western Division."

