Festival to strengthen cultural bond

+ Enlarge this image Indian Chef Kedoo Singh Rawat (left) and Prajit Kumar display a Indian cuisine they prepare during the Indian Food Festival at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Namaste Pacifika, Food Festival of India would be a great opportunity to strengthen cultural and bond between the people of India and other Pacific Island countries, says India's High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal.

The festival which commenced last night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva saw two master chefs from India presenting delicacies of Indian cuisine in an a-la-carte menu.

Mr Sapkal said Namaste Pacifica - Food Festival of India is a carnival of dance, music, art and culture from India with renowned musicians visiting Fiji and six other Pacific Island countries.

The festival was organised by the Indian High Commission to commemorate the 70th year of independence of India.

Mr Sakpal said monthly events would also be organised during the six-month long festival.

"Eleven groups are coming and we will be having almost 120 artists who will be coming in for this event," said Mr Sakpal.