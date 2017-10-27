A-G: Ratification of treaty ongoing

/ Front page / News

FIJI's ratification of the Arms Trade Treaty is still ongoing.

This was revealed by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the closing of the International Humanitarian Law Pacific roundtable discussion in Nadi this week.

"In Fiji's case regarding the Arms Trade Treaty, we are going through various processes right now," he said.

"Our key stakeholder the Fiji Military Force will have to review that."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the ratification of the treaty would also go through Parliament to endorse its adoption.

