Rape victim takes stand

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy who was allegedly raped by four men at a village in Tailevu told the High Court in Suva yesterday that he was sodomised by the first accused.

The four men are standing trial and appeared before Justice Salesi Temo.

They are charged with one count of rape each.

The offence was allegedly committed in November 2015 and January and March last year.

While giving evidence in court yesterday, the victim said the first accused called him into his home one afternoon and it was where the alleged incident took place.

He said he felt pain in his body after the incident.

When the boy was questioned by State prosecutor Taitusi Tuenuku why he did not inform his mother of the alleged incident, he said his mother would have informed his father if he had told her.

He said his father would have killed the accused on the same day if he was made aware of the incident.

The boy told the court his mother asked him if something was wrong with his thigh, which he replied that he got injured.

Meanwhile, Justice Temo ruled that one of the accused persons be remanded in custody after he attempted to interfere with a State witness outside the courtroom on Wednesday.

Justice Temo said this was to serve as a warning to other accused persons.

The trial continues today.