Fiji Time: 6:00 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Strike action

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, October 27, 2017

AIR Terminal Services employees are still prepared to undertake strike action if their grievances are not addressed soon.

Federated Airline Staff Association general secretary Vilikesa Naulumatua said the recent breakthrough in talks with ATS management was not an indication that industrial action was out of the picture.

"So far the discussions with management have not yielded anything," he said.

"We have the mandate for strike action and strike action is still an option for us if the stalemate continues.

"In our view, ATS management are holding talks to try and stall real discussions on our issues.

"Until we see action on the ground, people who have been arbitrarily dismissed returned to work and decisions undertaken without consulting FASA reversed, only then we will know that ATS management means business."

Attempts to obtain comment from ATS chief executive officer Hare Mani on the claims made by FASA were unsuccessful.

However, in previous interviews with this newspaper, Mr Mani had maintained that he and ATS management remained committed to holding discussions and resolving issues with FASA.

Questions sent to Employment and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate on the comments made by FASA remain unanswered when this edition went to press last night.

In a statement released earlier this week, Mr Usamate said the secret ballot carried out by FASA was unlawful and any strike action conducted by ATS workers would be deemed illegal.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)