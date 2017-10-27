/ Front page / News

AIR Terminal Services employees are still prepared to undertake strike action if their grievances are not addressed soon.

Federated Airline Staff Association general secretary Vilikesa Naulumatua said the recent breakthrough in talks with ATS management was not an indication that industrial action was out of the picture.

"So far the discussions with management have not yielded anything," he said.

"We have the mandate for strike action and strike action is still an option for us if the stalemate continues.

"In our view, ATS management are holding talks to try and stall real discussions on our issues.

"Until we see action on the ground, people who have been arbitrarily dismissed returned to work and decisions undertaken without consulting FASA reversed, only then we will know that ATS management means business."

Attempts to obtain comment from ATS chief executive officer Hare Mani on the claims made by FASA were unsuccessful.

However, in previous interviews with this newspaper, Mr Mani had maintained that he and ATS management remained committed to holding discussions and resolving issues with FASA.

Questions sent to Employment and Industrial Relations Minister Jone Usamate on the comments made by FASA remain unanswered when this edition went to press last night.

In a statement released earlier this week, Mr Usamate said the secret ballot carried out by FASA was unlawful and any strike action conducted by ATS workers would be deemed illegal.