Fiji leads in fight against Lymphatic Filariasis

+ Enlarge this image Launch of the upcoming Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in the Pacific Region. Picture: SUPPLIED.

FIJI is now taking the lead role in helping its neighbouring islands in the fight to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis through the support of the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

The minutes of the meeting between JICA's Detailed Design Survey team leader Dr Hirotsugu Aiga and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' deputy secretary Public Health, Dr Eric Rafai was signed by the two officials signifying the launch of the upcoming Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in the Pacific region.

The project which begins next year and is expected to end in 2023 will roll out in Fiji, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu.

A Department of Information statement said JICA's assistance in the elimination of the disease began in 1976 in the Pacific region.

