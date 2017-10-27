Fiji Time: 6:00 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji leads in fight against Lymphatic Filariasis

Mere Naleba
Friday, October 27, 2017

FIJI is now taking the lead role in helping its neighbouring islands in the fight to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis through the support of the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

The minutes of the meeting between JICA's Detailed Design Survey team leader Dr Hirotsugu Aiga and the Ministry of Health and Medical Services' deputy secretary Public Health, Dr Eric Rafai was signed by the two officials signifying the launch of the upcoming Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in the Pacific region.

The project which begins next year and is expected to end in 2023 will roll out in Fiji, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu.

A Department of Information statement said JICA's assistance in the elimination of the disease began in 1976 in the Pacific region.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)