Roko Tui Bau installation clarified

/ Front page / News

THE new Roko Tui Bau, Ratu Timoci Tavanavanua will not be traditionally installed tomorrow.

This was clarified by Turaga na Masau, Ratu Kinijoji Toganivalu following questions raised by Ratu Waisale Draunidalo of Moturiki Island in Lomaiviti.

The traditional installation of the Roko Tui Bau was supposed to be carried by the people of Moturiki.

Ratu Waisale had raised serious concerns and said the people of Moturiki were disappointed that they were not going to be part of the traditional installation ceremony.

"We had asked for the installation ceremony of the Roko Tui Bau to be postponed because we wanted to follow the proper traditional protocol," he said.

However, Ratu Kinijoji said Ratu Timoci would be anointed and blessed by a group of clergymen at the church on Bau Island.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary, Naipote Katonitabua said such move could only be determined by the vanua and the ministry had no right to interfere with the vanua's decision.