Villagers relocate

Kalesi Mele
Friday, October 27, 2017

FIVE years after a landslide buried and killed a family of four at Tukuraki in the highlands of Ba, villagers yesterday relocated finding refuge in a new settlement 10 kilometres from the old site.

Tukurakivou, as many called it, was a scene of jubilant smiles yesterday.

The young and old were merrymaking in dance and song because Tukuraki was no longer a village in name only.

The old village site was vulnerable to the elements and succumbed easily to natural disasters.

A directive by the Government after the disaster in 2012 resulted in many deserting their ancestral village setting to find new homes or building makeshift shelters in nearby land.

Communal meetings were held at the homes of lessees because they no longer had a village.

