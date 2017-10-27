Pain of losing loved ones

/ Front page / News

DOUGLAS Gibson lost his parents to cancer.

The 79-year-old Lautoka resident remembers how the debilitating disease had an immense impact on his family when he first lost his father when he was only 21.

"I was still very young but I saw how it slowly took over my father's life and our family," he said.

"He had stomach cancer and was very sick.

"At that time healthcare wasn't that good and we struggled to help him."

Mr Gibson said after his father's passing, his mother also lost her battle to cancer.

