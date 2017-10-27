Queries on solar project

/ Front page / News

CONCERNS have been raised by the people of Bua on solar projects, which they were awaiting for some time now.

Speaking at the Bua Provincial Council meeting on Wednesday, Navakasiga district representative Salacieli Tauwala said they were promised by Government to expect solar panels and lights soon.

Mr Tauwala said they paid for their solar implementation fees, but nothing had been done.

Dama district representative Vilive Vuniasova told the meeting they had requested for solar electrification from the Department of Energy, adding they had filled forms.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.