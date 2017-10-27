Fiji Time: 6:00 PM on Friday 27 October

Families given 99-year leases

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, October 27, 2017

SEVENTY families living in informal settlements on State land within the district of Labasa can now call it home without any worry.

This is after they received approval notices and land leases by Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

Mr Koya said the recipients were those who had no legal status and did not enjoy the security of tenure and needed to call a place home, with a sense of ownership, belonging and security.

"From today, they will now have the peace of mind of knowing that they and their children will have a place that they can call as their permanent home," he said.

