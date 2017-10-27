Leadership roles vacant

/ Front page / News

THE positions of 24 heads of clans and 134 heads of landowning units within six districts in Bua are vacant.

According to presentations made by district representatives of Wainunu, Kubulau, Solevu, Navakasiga, Nadi and Vuya to the Bua Provincial Council, another two positions were vacant.

Altogether, 160 traditional titles in the six districts were deemed as vacant without any new incumbents.

Speaking during the Bua Provincial Council meeting on Wednesday, Wainunu district representative Jale Sigarara said this was of great concern.

Mr Sigarara said these positions need to be filled to give people a sense of direction and leadership.

