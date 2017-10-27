Don't worry be happy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Founder and Director of 'Be Happy Club' Andre Comaru, sitting second left, with his music group and students of Savusavu Special School. Picture: SUPPLIED

WITH the objective of bringing happiness to children living with disabilities, musical group Be Happy Music Club is touring Savusavu, visiting children with special needs.

Founded by Brazilian national Andre Comaru, the group has been putting smiles on faces of children with disabilities.

Mr Comaru said his club aimed to bring music and happiness to children who were living with a disability by promoting social inclusion, musical ability, self-expression and enjoyment.

"Our vision is to bring music and happiness to as many children around the world as possible. Be Happy Music Club started in Suva in August 2016 with the support of the Fiji Society for the Blind," he said.

"So far, the project has helped approximately 20 children from the hostel based at the Fiji School of the Blind in Vatuwaqa. Through instrument lessons (guitar, ukulele and percussion), lyrics discussion, artist summary information, jam sessions, dancing, music creation and performances, we build children's confidence and music abilities."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.