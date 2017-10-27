Fiji Time: 6:00 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Don't worry be happy

Luke Rawalai
Friday, October 27, 2017

WITH the objective of bringing happiness to children living with disabilities, musical group Be Happy Music Club is touring Savusavu, visiting children with special needs.

Founded by Brazilian national Andre Comaru, the group has been putting smiles on faces of children with disabilities.

Mr Comaru said his club aimed to bring music and happiness to children who were living with a disability by promoting social inclusion, musical ability, self-expression and enjoyment.

"Our vision is to bring music and happiness to as many children around the world as possible. Be Happy Music Club started in Suva in August 2016 with the support of the Fiji Society for the Blind," he said.

"So far, the project has helped approximately 20 children from the hostel based at the Fiji School of the Blind in Vatuwaqa. Through instrument lessons (guitar, ukulele and percussion), lyrics discussion, artist summary information, jam sessions, dancing, music creation and performances, we build children's confidence and music abilities."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)