Vollmer tops talent show

+ Enlarge this image Miss Sigatoka Magdalene Vollmer performs during the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant Best Talent award at Suva's Thurston Garden last night. Picture: ATU RASEA

MISS Sigatoka Magdalene Vollmer walked away with the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant Best Talent award at Suva's Thurston Gardens last night.

The winner of the week-long pageant will represent Fiji at the Miss South Pacific Pageant in Nadi later this year. On Wednesday, Miss Ovalau Eka Buadromo walked away with the Best Sarong Award.

Tonight, the 11 municipality queens will present their research topics and showcase their traditional wear.

As part of tonight's program, the queens will be asked two questions each by the designated judges.

