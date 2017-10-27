Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

Query over FEO staff

Litia Cava
Friday, October 27, 2017

FIJI Labour Party leader and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry has raised questions on the staff recruitment process of the Fijian Elections Office (FEO).

Mr Chaudhry claimed in a statement that people applying for a job at FEO had been forced to resign if they were members of any political party.

A membership withdrawal letter from a party member was attached with his statement.

Mr Chaudhry described this requirement by FEO as "unlawful and a form of blackmail".

