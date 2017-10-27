Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

/ Front page / News

FIJI is ready for the COP23 presidency.

That's the confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office.

Permanent secretary at the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan said the COP presidency team and the national team were all ready.

"We have gone through the final rounds of preparation. We (are) looking forward to the event," he said.

Mr Karan said for the events that Fiji would be hosting in Bonn, Germany, the invitations had been sent.

