Fiji Time: 5:58 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji

Serafina Silaitoga
Friday, October 27, 2017

IT was an emotional gathering of about 1000 Tuvaluans on Kioa Island yesterday to mark their 70 years of living in Fiji.

Tuvaluans travelled from around the globe to be part of the celebration that was also graced by the presence of the President, Jioji Konrote, and Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga.

Divisional Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea also led a team of senior government officials to Kioa Island.

Mr Konrote thanked the people of Kioa for being part of Fiji's growth over the past 70 years.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)