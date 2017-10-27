Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote (left) and Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga at Kioa Island. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

IT was an emotional gathering of about 1000 Tuvaluans on Kioa Island yesterday to mark their 70 years of living in Fiji.

Tuvaluans travelled from around the globe to be part of the celebration that was also graced by the presence of the President, Jioji Konrote, and Tuvalu's Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga.

Divisional Commissioner Northern Jovesa Vocea also led a team of senior government officials to Kioa Island.

Mr Konrote thanked the people of Kioa for being part of Fiji's growth over the past 70 years.

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.