Fiji Time: 6:00 PM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Millionaires

Filipe Naigulevu
Friday, October 27, 2017

AT least 527 individuals in Fiji are earning or possess assets worth more than $1million, which may likely include top businesspeople, corporate and public sector executives.

This bracket of the country's population is classified as the high wealth individuals by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) whose net worth or wealth is equal to or exceeds the million dollar mark.

Safe to say that Fiji has 527 millionaires, FRCS chief executive officer Visvanath Das however revealed that there could be more Fijian millionaires as many had kept themselves under the radar.

Out of the 527 high wealth individuals, 63 per cent (334 individuals) own businesses while 37 per cent (193 individuals) are employed earning very high salaries.

"Basically, we look at your assets, your bank balance, your vehicles, properties to determine your wealth," Mr Das said during a media forum in Suva yesterday.

"Sometimes the sources of income could be salary, could be business incomes, directors fees and other sources of high income."

For more on this story, purchase a copy of today's the Fiji Times or subscribe to our e-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified
  2. Millionaires
  3. Query over FEO staff
  4. Final touch
  5. Pain of losing loved ones
  6. Villagers relocate
  7. Tuvaluans celebrate 70 years of living in Fiji
  8. Vollmer tops talent show
  9. Leadership roles vacant
  10. Karan: Fiji ready for COP23

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  9. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  10. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)