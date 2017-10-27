/ Front page / News

AT least 527 individuals in Fiji are earning or possess assets worth more than $1million, which may likely include top businesspeople, corporate and public sector executives.

This bracket of the country's population is classified as the high wealth individuals by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS) whose net worth or wealth is equal to or exceeds the million dollar mark.

Safe to say that Fiji has 527 millionaires, FRCS chief executive officer Visvanath Das however revealed that there could be more Fijian millionaires as many had kept themselves under the radar.

Out of the 527 high wealth individuals, 63 per cent (334 individuals) own businesses while 37 per cent (193 individuals) are employed earning very high salaries.

"Basically, we look at your assets, your bank balance, your vehicles, properties to determine your wealth," Mr Das said during a media forum in Suva yesterday.

"Sometimes the sources of income could be salary, could be business incomes, directors fees and other sources of high income."

