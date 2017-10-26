Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss Fiji wearing Pacific Island Art and Deluxe footwear for her talent auditions during the 67th Miss World contest in China. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:30PM MISS World Fiji, Nanise Rainima brought the judges to tears after her performance at the talent auditions during the global contest in Shenzhen, China last night.

Speaking from China, Miss Rainima said she was very grateful that her talent touched the Miss World judges because her talent was a song she had written about her grandmother.

The talented musician from Nakelo in Tailevu with maternal links to Bau Island played a piano and sang her original piece moving everyone into tears.

The song was dedicated to her late paternal grandmother and cancer survivor, Ema Ratadai Rainima who lived a cancer-free life before she passed away four years ago.

Because of her performance Miss Rainima was chosen to sing alongside Miss Malta and Miss England the anthem of Miss World title 'Light the Passion Share the Dream' tonight during the auction of their Beauty with a Purpose gifts.

Miss Rainima had presented a tanoa to the Miss World pageant organisers as her gift.

Meanwhile Miss World Fiji director Andhy Blake said "Our three months of hard work is paying off with Nanise as she is capturing the attention of the global audience at Miss World."

"She is doing extremely well and we look forward to the next three weeks of competition," Mr Blake said.