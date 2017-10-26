Fiji Bati warriors ready for battle

Update: 6:15PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati team has arrived in Townsville looking relaxed as they met Fijians and fans at the Townsville Airport today.
The Island Breeze team in Townsville, comprising mostly of
Fijians provided the perfect welcome singing Fijian songs complete with the
lali and guitars, even a sound system.
Townsville, the home of the North Queensland Cowboys is
where Fiji will begin the first half of its Rugby League World Cup campaign to
go beyond the semi finals.
Fiji will play USA in its first pool match at 9.40pm Fiji
time.
It's second pool match will be against Italy next Saturday
and third against Wales in Canberra on November 10.
The team has been training in Brisbane for the last four
days.
Tonight, team officials will decide on Korbin Sims'
replacement. Sims did not get the medical clearance he hoped for on his injured
arm.