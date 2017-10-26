Fiji Time: 1:53 AM on Friday 27 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji Bati warriors ready for battle

ELENOA BASELALA
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 6:15PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati team has arrived in Townsville looking relaxed as they met Fijians and fans at the Townsville Airport today.

The Island Breeze team in Townsville, comprising mostly of Fijians provided the perfect welcome singing Fijian songs complete with the lali and guitars, even a sound system.

Townsville, the home of the North Queensland Cowboys is where Fiji will begin the first half of its Rugby League World Cup campaign to go beyond the semi finals.

Fiji will play USA in its first pool match at 9.40pm Fiji time. 

It's second pool match will be against Italy next Saturday and third against Wales in Canberra on November 10.

The team has been training in Brisbane for the last four days. 

Tonight, team officials will decide on Korbin Sims' replacement. Sims did not get the medical clearance he hoped for on his injured arm.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Buadromo wins best sarong
  4. Fight to save cattle
  5. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  8. 7s mission
  9. Kyrgyzstan game off
  10. Province discusses illegal trade

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)