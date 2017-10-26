Fiji Bati warriors ready for battle

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image John Narayan receiving an autograph from Eloni Vunakece after the Fiji Bati's arrival at the Townsville Airport in Queensland, Australia earlier today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:15PM THE Vodafone Fiji Bati team has arrived in Townsville looking relaxed as they met Fijians and fans at the Townsville Airport today.

The Island Breeze team in Townsville, comprising mostly of Fijians provided the perfect welcome singing Fijian songs complete with the lali and guitars, even a sound system.

Townsville, the home of the North Queensland Cowboys is where Fiji will begin the first half of its Rugby League World Cup campaign to go beyond the semi finals.

Fiji will play USA in its first pool match at 9.40pm Fiji time.

It's second pool match will be against Italy next Saturday and third against Wales in Canberra on November 10.

The team has been training in Brisbane for the last four days.

Tonight, team officials will decide on Korbin Sims' replacement. Sims did not get the medical clearance he hoped for on his injured arm.