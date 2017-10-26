Ministry continues to upskill youths

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:51PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to provide youths with new upskilling opportunities after 25 youths completed a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) course on careers counselling facilitated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at the ministry's headquarters in Suva yesterday.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the ministry was the lead agency supporting the youth sector therefore it was imperative that the ministry gave its full support to such training.

'Youths today experience many challenges, one of them being finding a job. I believe this type of training will greatly assist these young individuals in securing jobs for themselves and at the same time take the same message to their respective youth groups to help them find jobs," Minister Tuitubou said.

While speaking to the youths, Mr Tuitubou said he understood that looking for jobs could be very stressful at times.

'During this phase you should place yourself in a positive situation and disallow the negative thoughts in your head. You must rediscover your interest, set an achievable benchmark and be accountable for the steps taken in achieving your goals," he added.

All participants were awarded a certificate of participation at the end of the training.