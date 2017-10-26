Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ministry continues to upskill youths

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 5:51PM THE Ministry of Youth and Sports continues to provide youths with new upskilling opportunities after 25 youths completed a two-day Training of Trainers (ToT) course on careers counselling facilitated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at the ministry's headquarters in Suva yesterday.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the ministry was the lead agency supporting the youth sector therefore it was imperative that the ministry gave its full support to such training. 

'Youths today experience many challenges, one of them being finding a job. I believe this type of training will greatly assist these young individuals in securing jobs for themselves and at the same time take the same message to their respective youth groups to help them find jobs," Minister Tuitubou said.

While speaking to the youths, Mr Tuitubou said he understood that looking for jobs could be very stressful at times.

'During this phase you should place yourself in a positive situation and disallow the negative thoughts in your head. You must rediscover your interest, set an achievable benchmark and be accountable for the steps taken in achieving your goals," he added.

All participants were awarded a certificate of participation at the end of the training.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)