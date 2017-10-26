Garden island residents urged to work with police

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:47PM THERE is a need for the people on Taveuni to strengthen their Crime Prevention committees and work closely with the Police to combat crime.

This is after the major crimes reported on the island were property thefts like yaqona and dalo.

These were the sentiments shared by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola while visiting the Vuna District as part of his Police tour of the Northern Division in Taveuni this week.

While talking to the people of Vuna, Ratu Inoke reiterated the need for people to work cooperatively with Police in the fight against crime and the challenges facing policing in Fiji today.

The week-long visit covers Savusavu, Nabouwalu, Labasa and ends with a Symposium on Monday October 30.