Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Garden island residents urged to work with police

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 5:47PM THERE is a need for the people on Taveuni to strengthen their Crime Prevention committees and work closely with the Police to combat crime.

This is after the major crimes reported on the island were property thefts like yaqona and dalo. 

These were the sentiments shared by Minister for Defence and National Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola  while visiting the Vuna District as part of his Police tour of the Northern Division in Taveuni this week.

While talking to the people of Vuna, Ratu Inoke reiterated the need for people to work cooperatively with Police in the fight against crime and the challenges facing policing in Fiji today.

The week-long visit covers Savusavu, Nabouwalu, Labasa and ends with a Symposium on Monday October 30.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)