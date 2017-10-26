Garden island residents urged to work with police

Update: 5:47PM THERE is a need for the people on Taveuni to strengthen their Crime Prevention committees and work closely with the Police to combat crime.
This is after the major crimes reported on the island were property
thefts like yaqona and dalo.
These were the sentiments shared by Minister for Defence and National
Security Ratu Inoke Kubuabola while visiting the Vuna District as part of
his Police tour of the Northern Division in Taveuni this week.
While talking to the people of Vuna, Ratu Inoke reiterated the need for
people to work cooperatively with Police in the fight against crime and the challenges
facing policing in Fiji today.
The week-long visit covers Savusavu, Nabouwalu, Labasa and ends with a
Symposium on Monday October 30.