Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sangam raise $800 for TIV games

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 5:45PM TIV Sangam in Varoko Ba raised $800 during their Deepawali 7 a side soccer tournament.

The fundraising went towards the team preparation for their TIV games this weekend.

Chief Guest Mahendra Bilimoria reminded the players to always work hard in the future and become a good sports person in the future.

"If we want to raise and nurture good soccer players we must begin from home," he said.

"Always teach our players to be always discipline on and off the field."

YCF Yalalalevu team were crowned champions while Thompson Strikers team of Vatiyaka came in as runners up.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)