Sangam raise $800 for TIV games

Update: 5:45PM TIV Sangam in Varoko Ba raised $800 during their Deepawali 7 a side soccer tournament.
The fundraising went towards the team preparation for
their TIV games
this weekend.
Chief Guest Mahendra Bilimoria reminded the players to
always work hard in the future and become a good sports person in the future.
"If we want to raise and nurture good soccer players
we must begin from home," he said.
"Always teach our players to be always discipline on
and off the field."
YCF Yalalalevu team were crowned champions while
Thompson Strikers team of Vatiyaka came in as runners up.