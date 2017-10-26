Sangam raise $800 for TIV games

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:45PM TIV Sangam in Varoko Ba raised $800 during their Deepawali 7 a side soccer tournament.

The fundraising went towards the team preparation for their TIV games this weekend.

Chief Guest Mahendra Bilimoria reminded the players to always work hard in the future and become a good sports person in the future.

"If we want to raise and nurture good soccer players we must begin from home," he said.

"Always teach our players to be always discipline on and off the field."

YCF Yalalalevu team were crowned champions while Thompson Strikers team of Vatiyaka came in as runners up.