Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tuvalu islanders celebrate 70 years of residency on Kioa

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 5:28PM PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote, today praised the elders of Tuvalu for their wisdom in looking beyond the horizon with a mission to find an island in Fiji for their future generation.

In opening the 70th Anniversary of Fijian residency of Tuvalu people on Kioa Island, Cakaudrove, Mr Konrote said the elders were indeed filled with outstanding and unique wisdom.

He told the community of Kioa that their presence over the past 70 years has definitely contributed to the development of the nation.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)