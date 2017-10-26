Tuvalu islanders celebrate 70 years of residency on Kioa

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tuvalu women on Kioa Island yesterday celebrating 70 years of Fijian residency. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 5:28PM PRESIDENT Jioji Konrote, today praised the elders of Tuvalu for their wisdom in looking beyond the horizon with a mission to find an island in Fiji for their future generation.

In opening the 70th Anniversary of Fijian residency of Tuvalu people on Kioa Island, Cakaudrove, Mr Konrote said the elders were indeed filled with outstanding and unique wisdom.

He told the community of Kioa that their presence over the past 70 years has definitely contributed to the development of the nation.