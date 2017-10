/ Front page / News

Update: 4:55PM A 41-YEAR-OLD man of Naitasiri is in police custody for alleged drug cultivation.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed that police officers from the Eastern Division raided the man?s house early yesterday morning.

"Officers from the Eastern Division Operation team upon receiving information raided the house of a 41-year-old man and uprooted 22 marijuana plants," she said.

Ms Naisoro added the plants have been seized for analysis as investigations continued.