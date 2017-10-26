Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Thursday 26 October

'Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis' minutes signed

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 4:50PM IN a global effort to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MoHMS) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed the Minutes of Meeting to launch the upcoming 'Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in the Pacific Region' project in Suva today.

A Government statement said the project would  be implemented during the period from 2018 to 2023, in Fiji, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu.

"JICA will work with the MoHMS in implementing the Project in Fiji, in support of the Fiji Government's current program to eliminate lymphatic filariasis," it said.








