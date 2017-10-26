'Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis' minutes signed

Update: 4:50PM IN a global effort to eliminate lymphatic filariasis, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MoHMS) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed the Minutes of Meeting to launch the upcoming 'Project for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis in the Pacific Region' project in Suva today.
A
Government statement said the project would be implemented during the period from
2018 to 2023, in Fiji, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New
Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu.
"JICA
will work with the MoHMS in implementing the Project in Fiji, in support of the
Fiji Government's current program to eliminate lymphatic filariasis," it said.