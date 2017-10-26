Two new programs for USP

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the 85th USP Council meeting which was held in Nadi, Fiji. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:40PM WITH the conclusion of the University of the South Pacific's 85th Council meeting held in Nadi yesterday, two new programs have been instituted for the university.

These include the Diploma of Hospitality Management: Events, Food & Beverage and Front Office (Level 5) and the Diploma of Culinary Arts and Management (Level 5) .

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Rajesh Chandra also told the Council of the good progress on the increasing number of international accreditations and recognitions received by the University.

"USP now has 24 programmes internationally accredited and eight recognised out of which five accreditations and four recognitions were received since the last Council meeting in May in Majuro, Marshall Islands," Professor Chandra said.

He also highlighted that the University had exceeded its Strategic Plan (2013 - 2018) target for international accreditations and recognitions.

A statement said the Council approved the Annual Plan for 2018, with total income of $204.5 million with a total expenditure of $196.7million, and an operating surplus of $7.8million.

It also approved the proposal for one-off additional contributions of $3millionh from member countries to fund the increased activity and key priorities during 2018.

The next Council meeting will be held in Nauru towards the end of May 2018.