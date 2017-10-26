Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Thursday 26 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

World Bank support COP23 presidency

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 4:36PM THE World Bank Group has shown their support towards Fiji's presidency at the upcoming COP23 through preparing a Bus Replacement and Scrappage Financing Initiative to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by the road transport sector.

A statement said this would mainly focus on bus transportation which would be underscoring the country's commitment to the environment, and the promotion of green transport.

"As Fiji continues to transition towards sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, it is important that industry-specific solutions are developed to entice private sector involvement," said Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Economy Makereta Konrote.

"The Fijian government acknowledges this timely World Bank technical assistance as we seek to mainstream sustainability into public transport services. We envisage exemplary bus replacement and scrapping options emanating from this initiative that can be used by government if needed."

The initiative is part of the World Bank Group's involvement in technical assistance in Fiji as well as its support for green transport across the Pacific region.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62550.6065
JPY 56.206953.2069
GBP 0.36740.3594
EUR 0.41380.4018
NZD 0.71630.6833
AUD 0.63780.6128
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 26th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Buadromo wins best sarong
  2. Vici signs 7s deal
  3. Fight to save cattle
  4. Loose van tyre kills vendor
  5. Calls to fill vacant chiefly positions
  6. NZ vessel rescues fishermen
  7. 7s mission
  8. Province discusses illegal trade
  9. Tackling climate change with green bonds
  10. Pacific peace at risk, says Beerli

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sex, sluts and the internet Saturday (21 Oct)
  2. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  3. Sweets for the homeless Friday (20 Oct)
  4. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  6. Poor carry the cost Saturday (21 Oct)
  7. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  8. Sex video goes viral Friday (20 Oct)
  9. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Vitila beats the odd with success Friday (20 Oct)