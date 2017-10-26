World Bank support COP23 presidency

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:36PM THE World Bank Group has shown their support towards Fiji's presidency at the upcoming COP23 through preparing a Bus Replacement and Scrappage Financing Initiative to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by the road transport sector.

A statement said this would mainly focus on bus transportation which would be underscoring the country's commitment to the environment, and the promotion of green transport.

"As Fiji continues to transition towards sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, it is important that industry-specific solutions are developed to entice private sector involvement," said Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Economy Makereta Konrote.

"The Fijian government acknowledges this timely World Bank technical assistance as we seek to mainstream sustainability into public transport services. We envisage exemplary bus replacement and scrapping options emanating from this initiative that can be used by government if needed."

The initiative is part of the World Bank Group's involvement in technical assistance in Fiji as well as its support for green transport across the Pacific region.