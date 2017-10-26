Pinktober awareness bigger this year: Low

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Credit Corp staff member Razeena Khatun, left, pins a pink ribbon on Arvin Prasad during their Pinktober awareness campaign at the Credit Corp office in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:41PM PINKTOBER awareness this year has been recorded to be bigger than previous years said Fiji Cancer Society president Phillip Low.

Mr Low said this during the Pinktober morning tea set up by Credit Corporation (Fiji) Limited to raise funds for the cancer awareness month this morning.

He said this year, more corporate bodies have come on board to support cancer awareness and this was a direct reflection of how there have been an increased awareness amongst individuals.

'Organisations like this really help us and either than raising funds, we are also creating an awareness amongst ourselves," he said.

"Cancer doesn't just affect one person, it affects your whole family as well and it's really hard . October is breast cancer awareness month, we decided that Pinktober is a global awareness for Cancer so this month we've decided to focus solely on women's cancer from breast, cervical and everything surrounding women."

"Currently we have a team that is on the road, going around Viti Levu and this campaign is to educate the people of our country but more importantly to carry out some access to people that we cannot reach," he added.