Fiji Judo trio off to Japan

PAULINI RATULAILAI
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Update: 2:27PM FIJI Judo Association has sent three of their athletes for one month in Japan in preparation for the 2017 Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu at the end of the year.

President Nacanieli Takayawa said going in to the Pacific games is just another tough competition where will meet tough teams like Tahiti and New Caledonia.

"Their training in Japan will help them improve on their performance and sharpen their skills before the big game in December," he said.

The three return on the 30th of November and will depart with the Fiji team on the first to Vanuatu and the will compete on the 5-7.








